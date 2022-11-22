Councillor warns of potential 'serious incident' unless safety issues are addressed on main East Cork road

A MEMBER of Cork County Council has warned that a "serious" incident will take place unless safety measures are put in place between Carrigtwohill and Midleton.

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry made the claim at this week's Southern Committee meeting and said the safety issues must be addressed.

“There are huge issues on the N25 from Carrigtwohill all the way down to Youghal. Traffic has increased over the last number of months since Covid has lifted.

"It is also reflective in the number of people that are now living in Midleton and Carrigtwohill. Both towns are coming to gridlock at certain times. The safety spills back on to the N25. Something must be addressed,” he said.

Earlier this year a decision not to allocate funds for a major upgrade of the N25 between Carrigtwohill and Midleton was made after the TII confirmed work on the project could not proceed as they didn’t receive the funding from the Government.

Mr Barry said the situation is not "tenable".

"I know the scheme is suspended but if safety measures are not in place, there will be a serious incident and it would be wrong of me not to be flagging this. It is not tenable.

“We cannot start and continue building the large scale of houses that we are building in the east Cork area without putting the proper infrastructure in place. It is totally unacceptable what is happening there,” he added.

“There are significant safety issues in Carrigtwohill,” acknowledged Cork County Council’s Director of Roads, Padraig Barrett. He said that the council are currently working on several safety proposals for Carrigtwohill to Midleton.

Cllr. Anthony Barry. Photo: Joleen Cronin

“We are working on a number of safety proposals for Carrigtwohill to Midleton. Subject to funding we will bring those forward over the coming year for progress.”

Mr Barrett said the issues on the road leads to more pressure on the local roads with regards to increased traffic and speeds on local roads. “As a result of the Carrigtwohill to Midleton project being suspended earlier this year we have pivoted our service contract with our consultants on that scheme to look at safety issues to bring forward a package of safety measures. We will be putting those to TII once they are concluded.

“We would be hopeful of getting funding. The issues on that road does put significant pressure on the local roads in east Cork with increased traffic and speeds on those local roads. I would hope to bring forward a package of safety measures for the Carrigtwohill to Midleton section with TII in the coming year,” he added.