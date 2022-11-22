Proposed cycle lane lane in residential Cork city neighbourhood not 'age friendly', claims urban planning expert

AN updated design proposed by Cork City Council for the Tory Top Road is not age friendly, according to an expert working with local businesses and residents.

A local group called the Tory Top Road Residents and Businesses, has been lobbying against a cycle lane proposed for the area. Glenn Miller, an expert for the group, is a planner with the Canadian Urban Institute.

He said, “it is important to be aware of the specific spatial needs of older people from the outset of planning in order to create more walkable communities and age friendly spaces.”

The plans involve the provision of a new raised cycle track on Tory Top, between its junction with Pearse Rd and Lower Friars Walk.

Mr Miller said the existing extra wide footpath outside the businesses in Tory Top Road provides a relatively safe people friendly space for young and old alike.

“It is a space where they can stop for a chat outside as they use the shops, takeaways, pharmacy and cafes on the road.”

The Cork Walking Strategy 2013-2018 outlines an implementation plan for increasing the modal share of walking for commuting within Cork City’s suburbs.

“The Walking Strategy proposed the development of a walking network that connects neighbourhoods, origins and destinations, increases the permeability of the built environment, and creates an attractive, safe environment that prompts more people choosing to walk, resulting in a healthier population, a more liveable and sustainable city, and stronger communities,” said Mr Miller.

“If the proposed cycle lane work goes ahead, a large portion of the footpath in Tory Top Road outside the shops is to be removed for parking and there will be a cycle lane right through the remaining footpath.

“This will reduce the footpath to one third of its existing width. This will make the road less safe and less Age-Friendly and therefore less people-friendly. This will also make the area a less safe, less attractive environment and will actually discourage more people from walking or going to the shops.

“According to Age Friendly Ireland walkability in the context of Age Friendly design refers to the ease at which older people can move around an area, building or space. Regardless of age, the walkability of an area affects everybody. However, older people tend to be more aware of and may be challenged by the barriers to walkability. The fear of being run over by a random cyclist will deter older people from using the area,” added Mr Miller.

Recent studies conducted by Age Friendly Ireland have highlighted a number of issues that reduce the walkability of an area and have a negative impact on the lives of older people. The studies highlighted the subtle differences between an ‘accessible’ area and a ‘walkable’ area for older people.

“Thoughtful forward planning and careful consideration in relation to spatial location can greatly enhance the walkability of an area and small changes can mean big differences to older people,” concluded Mr Miller.