UCC Law Society honours Bressie with award

Niall Breslin, better known as Bressie, is the latest recipient of the UCC Law Society’s Mutatio Factorem award.

The musician, podcaster, mental health advocate, charity founder, author, TV presenter, former Westmeath GAA footballer, and former Leinster rugby player, became the fourth Mutato Factorem award-winner at an event at University College Cork on Monday evening.

Bressie received the UCC Law Society award in recognition of his contribution to mental health advocacy.

As founder of the charity A Lust for Life, Bressie has contributed significantly to the evolving conversation around mental health in Ireland, advocating for the need for educational, systematic, and cultural change. A Lust For Life aims to build resilience, increase young people’s mental wellbeing, and enhance the emotional literacy of children.

His latest book — his fourth work for children — is The Sleep Scan which, as a former self-described “anxious child”, he has dedicated to the mental health of young people.

“It was born out of the many stories I heard about how kids struggled to rest and sleep during the pandemic,” he said.

“Their minds became hyper-vigilant and dynamic, taking in everything that was happening. As adults, we could not make sense of it all, how could we expect kids to? The book is about how we can use the body to calm the mind … to guide it out of hyper-vigilance.”

UCC Law Society ex officio Bailey Lane said it was a great honour to award the Mutatio Factorem to Bressie.

“As a mental health champion, Niall promotes the importance of identifying and stopping the stigma associated with mental health,” he said. “He tirelessly strives to create awareness around mental health issues, with a special focus on the needs of younger members of society.”

Accepting the award, Bressie spoke about his life across music, sport, and activism.

The Mutatio Factorem “Change Maker” award is given to people who have brought about significant change and inspiration in their industry or area of work or through their own personal life.

The award was founded by former president Mary Robinson, who was the award’s first recipient. In October of this year, Bob Geldof became the third person to be honoured with the award, following actor Stephen Fry, who received the award last year.