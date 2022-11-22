Corkman pleads guilty to falsely imprisoning woman in car

A psychiatric report is to be prepared on a 29-year-old Cork man who has confessed to falsely imprisoning a young woman in his car on a journey across Cork City.

Detective Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan first arrested Patrick O’Driscoll, aged 29, of no fixed address, and charged him with false imprisonment of a woman.

That was in September, and now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, O’Driscoll has been arraigned on the single count of false imprisonment and he has pleaded guilty to this.

The charge relates to November 11, 2021, in a car travelling between Rochestown Rd and the North Ring Rd where the false imprisonment occurred.

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy asked for a psychiatric report to be prepared on the accused. “He has certain mental health issues and he is in custody,” said Ms McCarthy.

Judge Helen Boyle remanded the accused in custody until February 15, 2023, and directed the preparation of a psychiatric report.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan outlined the details of this offence when the matter first came before the courts in September. He said the young woman and the defendant were briefly acquainted and he offered to drive her from one part of Cork City to the bus station.

However, that is not what happened, the detective alleged. “He drove in the opposite direction… He refused to let her out. He eventually left her out on the northside of the city,” said Det Garda Durcan.