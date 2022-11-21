Concerns about West Cork driving test centre disputed

Claims that West Cork’s only driving test centre is threatened with permanent closure before Christmas have been denied by The Road Safety Authority (RSA) the official body with responsibility for driving test centres.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll raised the issued under a suspension of standing orders at the recent meeting of Cork County Council’s Western Division. Cllr Carroll said that he had been informed the driving test centre in Skibbereen was due to close before Christmas because driving testers would no longer be paid mileage expenses to travel to Skibbereen after December 23rd.

He said: “It’s of vital importance that we do something about it. This is a frightening thing because there is an awful backlog of people waiting for driving tests in Skibbereen.

“I believed that the story is that testers previous to this would go down from Cork to Skibbereen or wherever they came from and they got mileage to travel but that has been discontinued so people are no longer prepared to travel to West Cork.” He added: “This is a thing that is very important to the whole of West Cork, certainly from Clonakilty west anyway because all the people are waiting to get their tests done and there’s a backlog.”

A spokesperson for the RSA denied the claims however stating: “The Road Safety Authority (RSA) can confirm that there is absolutely no truth to the councillor’s comments. The RSA will continue to service the Skibbereen Driving Test Centre either via staff headquartered in Skibbereen or from resources based elsewhere such as in Cork etc as demand requires.”

Cllr Carroll called on his colleagues to support his call to write to the RSA immediately to clarify the situation.

“What I’m asking is for the council to write immediately to the Road Safety Authority to clarify their position with the driving test centre in Skibbereen and what’s the future of it. It’s vital to the general public, I know lots and lots of people who want to get their licences and they are waiting and waiting and this would extend their wait even further.”

Independent councillor Karen Coakley who is based in Skibbereen added: “We have to fight for it because it seems again West Cork is being left behind. Why will our people have to travel to other places? It’s totally unfair and we have to stand up and we have to protest about it now.” Following a parliamentary question submitted by Cork East Labour TD Sean Sherlock recently it was revealed that the average wait time for a driving test in Skibbereen was 12 weeks. If the Skibbereen centre closes the nearest test centres to West Cork would be in the Cork city area or Killarney.

Joe Carroll added: “I am asking for the council to write immediately to the RSA about that because we have to get it clarified because the thing about it is once it’s gone, it’s gone and there will be no bringing it back and we want to put a stop to it before anything like that happens.

“If the driving test centre is gone the whole of West Cork is going to be affected. If they can’t send testers down, why don’t they appoint testers from the West Cork area?”