Cork's newest barber shop opens in the city centre

A Cork-based businesswoman has taken a “short cut” to success with the opening of a new barber shop on Washington Street.

Cork city’s newest port of call for gents’ cuts and beard grooming, HIVE Barber Shop, had its launch night over the weekend hosted by its owner Brídín Ward.

Originally from Tyrone, Brídín has been honing her skills in well-known Cork city salons since 2017.

The 33-year-old Brídín has been worked tirelessly with the help of her family and close friends over the last number of months to make her dream a reality. The premises is located on Washington Street West at the former home of Café Depeche.

Brídín spoke of her excitement for the future of the business.

“It has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember to start my own business, so I’m absolutely thrilled that all the hard work has paid off,” she said.

A “start your own business” course helped Brídín cement her dream of owning a business.

“I am hugely grateful to the staff in the Local Enterprise’s ‘Start Your Own Business Course’ that I completed last year, as it gave me the tools, resources, networking opportunities and knowledge which has helped me to open HIVE Barber shop,” she said.

A sister of well-known Tyrone senior footballer Niall Morgan, Brídín, began working in the industry at the tender age of 13. She left school at 16 to pursue training in South West College in Tyrone.

Ms Ward said she is a huge GAA fan and enjoys discussing sport with her customers.