Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 15:03

Cork's newest barber shop opens in the city centre

Originally from Tyrone, Brídín has been honing her skills in well-known Cork city salons since 2017
Cork's newest barber shop opens in the city centre

Cork city’s newest port of call for gents’ cuts and beard grooming-HIVE Barber Shop, had its launch night over the weekend hosted by its owner Brídín Ward.

Sarah Horgan

A Cork-based businesswoman has taken a “short cut” to success with the opening of a new barber shop on Washington Street.

Cork city’s newest port of call for gents’ cuts and beard grooming, HIVE Barber Shop, had its launch night over the weekend hosted by its owner Brídín Ward. 

Originally from Tyrone, Brídín has been honing her skills in well-known Cork city salons since 2017.

The 33-year-old Brídín has been worked tirelessly with the help of her family and close friends over the last number of months to make her dream a reality. The premises is located on Washington Street West at the former home of Café Depeche.

Brídín spoke of her excitement for the future of the business.

“It has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember to start my own business, so I’m absolutely thrilled that all the hard work has paid off,” she said.

A “start your own business” course helped Brídín cement her dream of owning a business.

“I am hugely grateful to the staff in the Local Enterprise’s ‘Start Your Own Business Course’ that I completed last year, as it gave me the tools, resources, networking opportunities and knowledge which has helped me to open HIVE Barber shop,” she said.

A sister of well-known Tyrone senior footballer Niall Morgan, Brídín, began working in the industry at the tender age of 13. She left school at 16 to pursue training in South West College in Tyrone.

Ms Ward said she is a huge GAA fan and enjoys discussing sport with her customers.

Read More

Dunkettle changes will take time to 'settle down', says Cork traffic official

More in this section

Full-time fire service staffing in Cork city the same as it was in 1975, claims TD Full-time fire service staffing in Cork city the same as it was in 1975, claims TD
Assurances sought on future of GP service in Cork  Assurances sought on future of GP service in Cork 
'People feel locked in their homes': North Cork towns’ residents concerned over dangerous roads 'People feel locked in their homes': North Cork towns’ residents concerned over dangerous roads
cork businesscork city centre
Dunkettle changes will take time to 'settle down', says Cork traffic official

Dunkettle changes will take time to 'settle down', says Cork traffic official

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more