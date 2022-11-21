Full-time fire service staffing in Cork city the same as it was in 1975, claims TD

A Cork TD has called on the Minister for Housing and Local Government to instruct Cork City Council to crew Ballincollig fire station with full-time staff.

Socialist Party TD for Cork North-Central, Mick Barry, claimed in the Dáil this week that Cork City Fire Brigade has been operating at 75% strength for the past year.

“When the city boundary was extended in 2019, the city fire service took on the station at Ballincollig and they retained staff there and an extra truck,” Mr Barry said.

“Since then, the retained firefighters have been promoted to full-time positions and they are now based at the fire station headquarters in Anglesea Street, in the city centre, and in taking those positions, they replaced other firefighters who retired.

“So, there are now no retained officers at Ballincollig, and the city is left with four pumps, with only enough staff to man three of them,” he said.

Mr Barry noted that the number of full-time firefighters covering an area with a population of 240,000, within the extended city boundary, is the same as the number that had previously covered an area with a population of 126,000.

“In fact, full-time staffing in the Cork city area is the same today as it was back in 1975. This is dangerous, for the population, and for the firefighters themselves,” he said.

Referring to the fire which occurred at R&H Hall in the docklands on November 19, Mr Barry said it should have been attended by four trucks, but because the fire brigade in Cork is operating at 75% capacity, only three trucks were available.

“Because a truck should always be kept in reserve, it was instead attended by just two,” he said.

Ballincollig fire station. Socialist Party TD for Cork North-Central, Mick Barry, claimed in the Dáil this week that Cork City Fire Brigade has been operating at 75% strength for the past year. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mr Barry then recounted an incident which had occurred over the summer, when a woman went into the river Lee at Morrison’s Island. When another person who went in to rescue her, they got into trouble too. A rescue unit crewed by two firefighters arrived on the scene, but no back-up was available, Mr Barry said.

“The officer was faced with a choice of jumping in, without sufficient back-up, or watching the woman drown. He decided to jump in.

“That kind of stuff looks good on the television, but luckily he succeeded in rescuing the woman, and luckily the second person made it to the ladder on the quay wall, but in reality that officer risked his own life by taking a chance that he should never, ever have been forced to even consider taking,” said Mr Barry.

The Cork North-West TD said he was calling on Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien to instruct Cork City Council to crew the Ballincollig fire station with sufficient full-time staff to crew Cork city’s fourth fire-tuck.

“This is a vital issue, it’s a crucial issue, and I’m calling on you, Minister, to move on that if Cork City Council don’t take action, you need to instruct them to take action,” Mr Barry said.

Cork City Council was contacted for comment.