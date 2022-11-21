Characters of Cork: Jeff’s love of food perfect for his life

LOVERS of Asian dishes have been raving about Koto Asian Kitchen and Bar in Cork City since it first opened. Owner, Jeff Safar Hamidi has revealed where his love for food comes from and where his successful journey with Koto has taken him.

A restaurateur and lover of food, Jeff opened Koto almost six years ago in the same spot where his father previously owned and ran Gambienis.

Jeff says that even though his father warned him to choose another industry due to the unsociable hours of this one, he pushed on and some of his father’s old customers are now his customers and still ask for his father’s sauce recipes.

He said that hard work and a bit of luck got him to where he is today as the owner of Koto and that he had been a manager in Market Lane at the time when the opportunity arose to open Koto.

“I was 24 and knew that hospitality was what I wanted to do, so I jumped on it,” he says.

Jeff, who is half Irish half Iranian and born and raised in Cork, said his mother mastered some Persian dishes to her repertoire also had an influence on his love for food and cooking.

He says he was lucky to have travelled a lot as a child and spent many summers by the Caspian Sea in Northern Iran with his grandparents, aunts and uncles.

“I used to love going to the bazaar and seeing all the different fruits, spices, fish and nuts. The smell of kebabs being grilled over charcoal brings me back there every time.

“Sometimes, when I was younger, I just wished I could have what all my friends had for dinner rather than these exotic dishes of Iran that my dad used to cook. Now, I appreciate them and crave them weekly.

“Hospitality is in my blood and I’ve been working in the industry, primarily in restaurants, for over a decade. I love cooking, food, and socialising. I am always on the lookout for new cookbooks and pots and pans to clutter my kitchen with.”

In another life, Jeff says he would have pursued his want to be a pilot when he was younger but says that he’s “very happy” where he is at the same time, sitting in the back of a plane being flown around the world.

While he says it may sound like a cliché, when asked what his passion is in life he says his love for food and everything to do with it.

“I enjoy going out for breakfast, lunch and dinner with friends and family, trying new restaurants, new dishes, new cuisines. One of my favourite things to do is to get the first flight over to London for a day trip to eat and explore, and then get the last flight home.

“I always come back well-fed, refreshed and full of excitement and inspiration. I’m an avid cook — I do a bit of cooking in Koto but I’m generally front-of-house. I love having friends and family over for dinner and enjoy big bold flavours in my cooking with no fuss.”

Speaking of the best thing about his lifestyle, he says it is the people he meets from all different walks of life whether it is customers, colleagues or suppliers and who often become “amazing and very talented friends”.

Jeff says that his greatest achievement to date is what he and the team at the restaurant have achieved in the last six years and all the planning, organising, and menu designing that came with it before opening.

Owner of Koto Jeff Safar Hamidi.

“We strive to give all of our customers a céad mile fáilte and provide excellent customer service. We know many of our guests by name and they know us by name. We’ve catered some of their weddings, we’ve seen them have families and seen some start school where they even have some of my old teachers,” he says.

A firm believer in owner-run restaurants, he says that he is very proud of how far he has come and that right now he is happy to focus and work on Koto, with a dream to open a Persian restaurant when the time is right.

Sharing his advice with those who have a passion for the industry, he encouraged people to “work hard, surround yourself with good people and learn from them”.

“Their advice and lessons can be a lot more valuable than what you learn in a lecture hall. Don’t be afraid to take a risk generally. I think what’s meant for you won’t pass you by — but you have still got to put the effort in.”