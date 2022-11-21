‘I cannot go back. If I do, I will be arrested’: UCC lecturer from Iran speaks out against regime

A UCC lecturer has revealed how she has sacrificed any opportunity to ever return home to Iran after condemning its regime amid crackdowns by brutal morality police.

Dr Mastoureh Fathi’s comments follow months of protests in the country sparked by the death of Masha Amini. The 22-year-old had been in the custody of morality police for not wearing a hijab, before passing away in suspicious circumstances. Iran recently issued its first death sentence relating to protests, sparking fears around the wave of executions that may follow.

The Iran Human Rights NGO (IHRNGO) group claims that at least 326 people have lost their lives since the protests began.

Ms Fathi, who lectures in sociology, said that much of her time is spent looking over her shoulder as fears grow around the alleged monitoring of Iranian campaigners in European countries.

The Cork-based mother of one said she has paid the ultimate price for speaking out, admitting that she will never be able to return home as long as the regime exists.

She added that her parents are unaware of her public displays of opposition. However, the academic insists she cannot stay quiet in the knowledge that her people are being silenced by violence and prison sentences.

“The fear of never being able to go back is a huge price for me to pay. This is mainly because I have two old and sick parents living in Iran,” she said. “I know that I cannot go there for the foreseeable future.”

Ms Fathi confessed she is on a constant state of alert. “I cannot speak about the regime in phone calls because the phone could be tapped and we never know who is listening,” she said.

“Instead, I talk about my daughter and whatever happened during the day. My parents don’t know I’m doing this.

“Life in Iran is stressful enough without them having to deal with this too.”

Ms Fathi admits that containing her emotions during such a tumultuous period has been challenging. “I have been crying in lecture rooms just talking about Iran,” she said. “My students can give testimony to that. The time for allowing emotions to leave me has passed. I need to push that aside and try to make a meaningful contribution, both through my teaching or through the media. While this is one way of fighting back it is also because I don’t want to feel the guilt of staying quiet.”

The lecturer said that when it comes to human rights there is no middle ground.

“How can you stay quiet when you are seeing the horrible footage and hearing about children being killed?” she said.

“I have to sacrifice my belongings for a larger belonging that I have to my country. I know that as long as I have the opportunity to do so I should speak for the people who either have died or are in prison. It breaks my heart that there are people who are quiet at the moment. This is not the time to be in the middle. You are either standing with the oppressor or you are standing with the oppressed. When it comes to human rights there is no middle ground.”

Ms Fathi said she does not regret speaking out against the regime. “I cannot go back. If I do, I will immediately be arrested,” she said.

“There are people who have made much larger sacrifices. I’m fully aware of what I’m doing and what the consequences are. Most of the Iranian people outside of the country who are active know that they can’t go back. The regime is monitoring who is active outside of the country so that anyone who returns is arrested on their arrival. Private investigators are being hired to investigate political activists. The situation is growing worse and worse. I know of people organising protests in Berlin whose homes were raided.”

She described her grave concerns about the current legislation. “If there is an accident on the street and you kill a man, the blood money for the woman is worth half of the man’s. In a courtroom the testimony of a woman counts for half of a man’s. This means that if one woman witnesses a murder they cannot prosecute the murderer. If she was a man, they would only require one witness.”

She wants to see more Iranian women granted opportunities to flourish. “All women want is a normal life and an equal life compared to men in society. Leaving Iran is like growing wings for so many women because they no longer face the same restrictions. That’s why so many flourish in countries across the world.”

She expressed concern for friends and family back home. “I have a childhood friend who is a lawyer,” she said.

“He signed a letter condemning the regime and nobody has known his whereabouts for two weeks. They don’t see protesters as human.

“The country is running out of space in jails so even mosques are being used to hold prisoners,

” she said.