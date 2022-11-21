Man admitted selling cocaine to feed his own habit

A Macroom man got himself into cocaine-dealing through the debt that he accrued as a result of his own use of the drug.

Garda Fintan Coffey testified that following a period of surveillance a search warrant was issued to search the home of 30-year-old Patrick O’Driscoll at 30 St Colman’s Park in Macroom.

“21 deal bags were found during a search on September 24 2020 at Patrick O’Driscoll’s home,” Garda Coffey said.

The man was not present when the search was carried out. Later he met gardaí by appointment and made full admissions.

“He admitted selling cocaine to feed his own habit,” Garda Coffey said.

The drugs weighed 17 grams and had a street value of €1,200.

Defence barrister, Sinead Behan, said the accused had significant addiction issues, namely drink and drugs.

“He has been working for the last number of months and spent time in Tabor Lodge and has not come to garda attention in a long time.

“He has no previous for anything in relation to drugs. He got himself into debt. And he did this to clear his debt. He did 28 days residential treatment in Tabor Lodge and aftercare. He is in full-time employment,” Ms Behan said.

Judge Helen Boyle said O’Driscoll was drawn into the drugs world and found himself in debt. The judge noted from a background report that the defendant wished he could have reversed his decision to take cocaine in the first place.

“From your own experience you are well aware of the wholesale disruption that cocaine can cause to those who use it and to their families,” the judge said.

Judge Boyle imposed an 18-month suspended sentence on Patrick O’Driscoll at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.