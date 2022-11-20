Cork weather: Met Éireann issues countrywide status yellow rain warning

Met Éireann has today issued a countrywide status yellow rain warning advising that heavy or thundery pulses of rain tonight and tomorrow “will lead to flooding in places”.

The warning is in place for a 17-hour period, coming into effect at 3am tomorrow and remaining in place until 8pm.

According to the latest forecast for Munster, rain will turn heavy later this evening bringing spot flooding.

Temperatures tonight will dip to lows of three to five degrees with southeasterly winds becoming more fresh.

It will be a wet start to the day tomorrow, “with the potential for further spot flooding”.

However, the national forecaster states that the heavy rain “will clear from the west in the morning with sunny spells and passing showers following for the rest of the day”.

Highest temperatures will be around eight to ten degrees.

Strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly as the rain clears and moderate.

The national outlook for the week ahead says that unsettled weather is expected to continue with rain or showers on most days while temperatures will be close to the seasonal norm.