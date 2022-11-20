Sun, 20 Nov, 2022 - 14:59

Cork weather: Met Éireann issues countrywide status yellow rain warning

The national weather forecaster is advising that heavy or thundery pulses of rain tonight and tomorrow “will lead to flooding in places”.
Cork weather: Met Éireann issues countrywide status yellow rain warning

Met Éireann has today issued a countrywide status yellow rain warning advising that heavy or thundery pulses of rain tonight and tomorrow “will lead to flooding in places”. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has today issued a countrywide status yellow rain warning advising that heavy or thundery pulses of rain tonight and tomorrow “will lead to flooding in places”.

The warning is in place for a 17-hour period, coming into effect at 3am tomorrow and remaining in place until 8pm.

According to the latest forecast for Munster, rain will turn heavy later this evening bringing spot flooding.

Temperatures tonight will dip to lows of three to five degrees with southeasterly winds becoming more fresh.

It will be a wet start to the day tomorrow, “with the potential for further spot flooding”.

However, the national forecaster states that the heavy rain “will clear from the west in the morning with sunny spells and passing showers following for the rest of the day”.

Highest temperatures will be around eight to ten degrees.

Strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly as the rain clears and moderate.

The national outlook for the week ahead says that unsettled weather is expected to continue with rain or showers on most days while temperatures will be close to the seasonal norm.

Read More

Uncertainty over future of Cork’s Marina Market following decision to refuse retention planning

More in this section

Garda inscription on a police jacket from Ireland Cork man who smashed into home of ex-partner later jumped into river to get away from Gardaí 
New café to open in Cork’s Crawford Art Gallery New café to open in Cork’s Crawford Art Gallery
Check your tickets: Two Cork Lotto players win €50k each in special EuroMillions draw Check your tickets: Two Cork Lotto players win €50k each in special EuroMillions draw
cork weather
Uncertainty over future of Cork’s Marina Market following decision to refuse retention planning

Uncertainty over future of Cork’s Marina Market following decision to refuse retention planning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more