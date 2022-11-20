Calls for a standing committee to deal with large-scale events Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A LOCAL representative has called for the establishment of a standing committee to deal with large-scale events at Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

Peter Horgan, Labour Local Area Rep in the Blackrock and Douglas area, has reiterated his previous call for the establishment of a standing committee to deal with long-term issues surrounding large-scale events in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, following reports of some issues with public transport services after the recent Munster versus South Africa match.

“Currently we have a case-by-case approach but if we are to continue with events like the Munster match and other high profile matches and concerts, we must establish a committee that seeks to hear from residents and businesses and community representatives on a regular basis.”

Mr Horgan said transport providers should play a part in such a committee.

“We should have had additional services running to deal with the influx of people on buses and trains,” Mr Horgan said. “Everyone wants the stadium to succeed, and hosting events bring a great atmosphere to the area and the city but let’s approach in a sustainable manner with open communications with every stakeholder, especially residents.”

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the management for sporting events such as last week’s Munster match does not fall under the remit of the local authority, but it is instead the responsibility of the sporting body hosting such events to engage with relevant stakeholders such as An Garda Síochána to ensure that all events are safely managed.

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann said the company had operated its full scheduled service in the vicinity of Pairc Ui Chaoimh on the evening of the match.

“In advance of the match, Bus Éireann advised customers via our website that there would be some disruptions to Routes 202, 202A, 212 and 215A during 21.15 to 22.30 hours as An Garda Síochána had advised that we would be unable to access Blackrock Road,” the spokesperson said.

“As with all events, we will continue to liaise with the local Gardai, event organisers and relevant stakeholders.”

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said there had been two additional services from Kent Station on the evening of the match, one to Cobh and one to Midleton.

“There was a delay, due to additional demand, and people may have had to queue, but all customers were accommodated, and everyone got home that night."

A spokesperson for the GAA declined to comment.