Only 10% of sexual offences in southern region resulted in perpetrator being detected

Of all sexual offences recorded by gardaí in the Southern Region last year, only one in 10 resulted in a perpetrator being identified and receiving a charge or summons, caution, or fixed payment notice.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO)’s latest release shows the detection rate of crimes recorded in 2021 by gardaí.

A crime recorded by gardaí is marked as detected when at least one person has been identified as responsible for committing the offence, and has been issued with a charge or summons, a formal or informal caution, or a fixed payment notice.

In the Southern Region (Cork, Kerry, and Limerick) only 10% of sexual offences recorded in 2021 have been detected.

This is the second lowest level of detection of any region, with detection rates of 7% in the North Western Region, 15% in the Dublin Metropolitan Region and 14% in the Eastern Region.

Nationally, the proportion of detected sexual offence crimes which led to a charge or summons was over 20% between 2015 and 2019.

The figures for more recent years are currently lower, at 17% for 2020 and 10% for 2021. However, the CSO has emphasised that particularly for crimes such as sexual offences, detection levels for the most recent years could increase over time.

Other offences

Crime detection was also low for fraud and related offences committed in the Southern Region, where only 6% of crimes recorded in 2021 have been marked as detected.

Last year there were high levels of detection in the Southern Region for crimes relating to public order offences (89%), dangerous or negligent acts (85%), and controlled drug offences (82%).

The rates of crime detection for these offences in other regions were similarly high.

Gardaí in the Southern Region were particularly successful in identifying and charging/cautioning/fining perpetrators of crimes relating to robbery, extortion, and hijacking offences, and burglary and related offences. Some 39% of robbery, extortion, and hijacking offences recorded in the Southern Region in 2021 were subsequently detected, the highest of any region and significantly above the national average of 26%.

Detection of burglary and related offences committed in the Southern Region in 2021 was also the highest of any region at 28%, with all other regions having a detection rate of under 20%.

As in earlier years, the majority of suspected offenders were male in all crime groups in 2021, particularly for sexual offences.