Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 14:17

Check your tickets: Two Cork Lotto players win €50k each in special EuroMillions draw

The two players in Cork were among 10 winners of the special raffle prize.    
Check your tickets: Two Cork Lotto players win €50k each in special EuroMillions draw

Two lucky Lotto players in Cork have won €50,000 each in last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Two lucky Lotto players in Cork have won €50,000 each in last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.  

The two players in Cork were among 10 winners to scoop the special raffle prize which was the second of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ‘12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.   

Three players in Dublin, and players in Clare, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny and Tipperary were the other winners. 

In Cork, the winning tickets were sold in Roche's Spar on Upper Cork Street in Mitchelstown and Donnelly's Gala Express on Blarney Road.

This raffle event means that ten players will win €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15 and December 23.   

“Another ten players have scooped an incredible €50,000 each in last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

“The third draw will take place this Tuesday (November 22) where ten more players are guaranteed to win the amazing prize,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

“Not only will the special promotion see 120 players in Ireland win €50,000 over the six weeks, but all EuroMillions players in Ireland will also be in with a chance of becoming Ireland’s second EuroMillions jackpot winner of 2022.” 

Every player in Ireland who buys a ticket for any EuroMillions draw between November 15 and December 23 will be automatically entered into the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ for that corresponding draw.

A unique code on each ticket will be the player’s raffle number.

As with every EuroMillions draw the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ sees 10 raffle codes generated with each winning €5,000.

However, in this special promotion, raffle players will win €50,000 instead of €5,000 over the next 12 draws.   

To check the winning codes for last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw, see the National Lottery’s website.

Read More

Another washout weekend in store for Cork as Met Éireann forecasts rain, hail and thunder

More in this section

Another washout weekend in store for Cork as Met Éireann forecasts rain, hail and thunder Another washout weekend in store for Cork as Met Éireann forecasts rain, hail and thunder
Families affected by organ incineration scandal at Cork hospital to receive findings of a review by next Friday Families affected by organ incineration scandal at Cork hospital to receive findings of a review by next Friday
Antiques Roadshow star Eric Knowles to give free valuations as part of event coming to Cork City Hall Antiques Roadshow star Eric Knowles to give free valuations as part of event coming to Cork City Hall
lotto
New café to open in Cork’s iconic Crawford Art Gallery

New café to open in Cork’s iconic Crawford Art Gallery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more