Check your tickets: Two Cork Lotto players win €50k each in special EuroMillions draw

Two lucky Lotto players in Cork have won €50,000 each in last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

The two players in Cork were among 10 winners to scoop the special raffle prize which was the second of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ‘12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.

Three players in Dublin, and players in Clare, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny and Tipperary were the other winners.

In Cork, the winning tickets were sold in Roche's Spar on Upper Cork Street in Mitchelstown and Donnelly's Gala Express on Blarney Road.

This raffle event means that ten players will win €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15 and December 23.

“Another ten players have scooped an incredible €50,000 each in last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

“The third draw will take place this Tuesday (November 22) where ten more players are guaranteed to win the amazing prize,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

“Not only will the special promotion see 120 players in Ireland win €50,000 over the six weeks, but all EuroMillions players in Ireland will also be in with a chance of becoming Ireland’s second EuroMillions jackpot winner of 2022.”

Every player in Ireland who buys a ticket for any EuroMillions draw between November 15 and December 23 will be automatically entered into the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ for that corresponding draw.

A unique code on each ticket will be the player’s raffle number.

As with every EuroMillions draw the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ sees 10 raffle codes generated with each winning €5,000.

However, in this special promotion, raffle players will win €50,000 instead of €5,000 over the next 12 draws.

To check the winning codes for last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw, see the National Lottery’s website.