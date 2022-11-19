Cork film festival memories: 'Fifty years on, my brush with music fame remains special' 

FIFTY years ago, I had what these days might be referred to as an X Factor moment.

Not a solo performance however, as I did have to share the limelight with another hundred or so teenage crooners.

Philip Green, British composer, and conveniently a recent convert to the Catholic Church, was commissioned to write the music for the opening mass at the 17th Cork International Film Festival.

Philip, born in London in 1911 was a British television film composer and conductor, who scored numerous films and TV shows. His conversion to Catholicism and church music in his later years followed by relocation to Ireland must have raised a wry and suspicious eye in Irish Catholic watchdog circles of the time.

At school, Brother Tracey brought a monstrous Philips reel-to-reel tape recorder to class and told the assembled second years he had some songs for us to listen to.

Afterwards his intentions became clear when he asked for volunteers to take part in a children’s choir. I wanted part of the action, my hand shot up, I signed the dotted line and I passed muster at the auditions.

In the spring of ’72, 10 of us from Christian Brothers College joined a further one hundred angelic song birds for weekly rehearsals in the St Francis Hall on Liberty Street.

Eight Cork secondary schools were represented, the girls outnumbering the boys by about three to one.

It was not Philip Green's first time in Cork city, he had already visited in June 1971 to conduct his Mass of St Patrick for the Film festival of that year.

In 1972, it was to be the turn of St Francis of Assisi via the beautiful music and Lyrics in the Mass of St Francis, appropriately sub titled “Let me bring Love”.

Apart from Philip and the Cork Children’s Choir, the other “stars” in this brilliantly beautiful production were the Scottish Tenor and Catholic priest Canon Sydney MacEwan, the Irish mezzo soprano Bernadette Greevy, and Cork-born Bernard Geary, teacher, composer and pianist. Bernard being the organist at the mass and on the long-playing record that followed.

On the eve of the performance, a rehearsal was held in St Francis Church.

It didn’t go well, the vibe was uncomfortable and adult irritability blatantly obvious. Whatever the issue, it was concealed from us youngsters, something of a technical nature that we couldn’t possibly understand.

Eventually, in the late hours we were excused, reminded not to be late the following morning and warned to get a good night’s sleep.

I didn’t. I was a nervous wreck.

The pre-mass assembly took place in the long friary corridor adjacent to the church, five score quivering teenagers, each one equally excited and petrified. The girls dressed in shocking pink pinafores, ostensibly an acceptable colour tone for transmission on black and white TV of the time while the boys were less radiant in white shirts and navy trousers.

Jack Wilde, star of the musical movie Oliver was in the front row. Sinead Cusack wasn’t even a stone’s throw from him and being reminded we were in the house of God, were warned not to stare or giggle.

At midday on Sunday, June 11, Bernard Geary and the choir, conducted by Philip opened proceedings to a full capacity congregation with the moving and beautiful hymn Suffer Little Children. We were off and within minutes our needless nerves extinguished, the hours of practice through the summer months had paid off.

The closing refrain one hour later was greeted by thunderous applause. We were aghast, applause in a church?

Unprecedented but proudly enjoyed all the same despite whatever category of sin that action unleashed.

After the performance, Philip Green, clearly exhilarated, let his feelings known to the Irish Independent with the quote: “I am moved out of my mind at the experience, I am so overwhelmed I just cannot discuss it clearly.

“These were beautiful children to work with and everything was so perfect here in Cork for the first public performance.”

He was so impressed, he had, unbeknownst to the choir arranged a recording of the mass at the Eamon Andrews Studios in Harcourt Street, Dublin. This was confirmed to us at a celebratory reception in the Imperial Hotel and we were incredulous at this announcement. What? Us? On record, an LP?

Striking while the iron was hot, we were transported a week later to Dublin where we overnighted as celebs in the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge and on June 21, we spent a full day recording in the aforementioned studio.

Although they were present, neither of the two principal singers sang with us on the day but mouthed their lyrics silently from a podium in order to keep us in time. Their tremendous voices were added during post-production. It was a magical, thrilling and exhausting experience.

In November 1972 the LP record Let Me Bring Love was released just in time for Christmas! My father purchased multiple copies for family and friends and played it regularly beseeching me to accompany the tunes at every opportunity.

I did — reluctantly.

In July 1973, the hymn Suffer Little Children was released as a single record, remaining in the Irish pop charts for five months and at one stage getting to number 3.

Philip didn’t return with a hat-trick composition in 1973, the baton that year was raised by Bernard Geary leading the choir in the Mass of St Finbarr, his own composition.

I wasn’t a participant, like the squeaks and cracks of a breaking church, there was no place for the creaks and yelps of my breaking voice amongst the heavenly flock of St Finbarr’s angels.