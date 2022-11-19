Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 14:07

Drug dealer in Cork was meeting buyers on country road

A surveillance operation was put in place on the particular stretch of roadway.
Gardaí from the West Cork divisional drugs unit got information about suspected drug activity in the area. Stock image. 

Liam Heylin

A man dealing drugs in Baltimore, Co Cork, for a year used to walk through a wooded area to a stretch of road where his customers would meet him to make their purchases.

Detective Sergeant Michael Lyons said gardaí from the West Cork divisional drugs unit got information about suspected drug activity in the area.

They believed that Cian Thompson, 29, was involved in the sale or supply of drugs and that he would walk through a wooded area and meet his customers on a country road.

A surveillance operation was put in place on April 8, 2021 on the particular stretch of roadway at Creagh, Baltimore. Thompson was seen in conversation with a person in a car and an exchange taking place. Gardaí intercepted.

“He readily admitted he sold cannabis to the other person. He had €400 in his possession and he admitted this was the proceeds of the transaction. 

"There was a search of his apartment at Kileena House in Baltimore, Co Cork. A quarter kilo of cannabis with a street value of over €5,000 was recovered along with €2,775 in cash.

“He was arrested and brought to Bandon garda station. 

"While in custody he made full admissions to the sale or supply from the area of Baltimore and that he was involved in the sale or supply of drugs for a year prior to this. 

"He co-operated fully. The excuse given was that he was involved in drug-dealing to feed his own cannabis use. There is nothing that would give us cause for concern at the present. He is in fulltime employment now,” Det Sgt Lyons said.

Ray Boland defence senior counsel said the defendant’s partner is a very positive influence on him and that he has dealt with the issues that gave rise to the drug-dealing.

Judge Dara Hayes said, “What is of some concern is that this is not someone who was storing drugs, he was actively dealing drugs.”

Sentencing will take place on November 22.

