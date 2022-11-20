Irish Water works on South Main Street to cause disruption 

Households in the South Main Street area can expect water outages and reduced pressure for a time this week as Irish Water undertakes network improvement works in the area.

"Irish Water and Cork City Council wish to advise customers that as part of the water main connection works being delivered on South Main Street, there may be disruption to the water supply from 8pm on Tuesday, November 22, until 2am on Wednesday, November 23," a spokesperson said.

The areas impacted are South Main Street, Barrack Street, Evergreen Buildings, Industry Street, Industry Place, Fort Street, Reed’s Square, St Kevin’s Street, St Finbarr’s Street, St Brigid Street, Stephen Street, Tower Street, Tyrone Place, O’Connor Ville, Annmount, Maymount, Mount Sion Road, Presentation Place, Mount Carmel Road, Desmond Square, Friar’s Walk, Friar’s Walk Mews, Ros Barra, Ros Barra Avenue, Greenmount National School, Bonaventure Place, Desmond Square and surrounding areas.

During these works, homes and businesses in those areas area may be impacted by reduced pressure and water outages.

"Following the completion of the works, the water supply may take two or three hours to return as water refills the network," Irish Water said.

"Work crews will endeavour to complete the works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas."

To facilitate the works, there will also be a traffic management system in place on South Main Street at the time; Irish Water said work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. Customers can call the customer helpline on 1800 278 278.

Updates on this work can be found online on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: CCI00055608