Sat, 19 Nov, 2022

Another washout weekend in store for Cork as Met Éireann forecasts rain, hail and thunder

Cork looks set for another washout weekend, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, with the national forecaster advising of heavy rainfall, hail and thunder. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

Cork looks set for another washout weekend, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, with the national forecaster advising of possible heavy rainfall, hail and thunder.

Rain across Munster today is expected to turn heavy in places in what will also be a blustery day with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds at times.

Highest temperatures will be around eight to eleven degrees.

According to the national forecaster, any lingering rain will soon clear tonight with clear spells and some showers following.

Temperatures will dip to lows of between three to seven degrees in a fresh and blustery west or southwest wind.

Tomorrow is set to be a “bright and blustery” day with sunshine and scattered showers, some with hail and thunder.

Highest temperatures will generally range from seven to ten degrees in a fresh westerly breeze.

The national outlook for the week ahead says that unsettled weather is expected to continue with rain or showers on most days while temperatures will be “close to the seasonal norm”.

