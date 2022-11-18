'Inveterate' Irish/Portuguese drug dealer jailed at Cork court

An Irish/Portuguese man described as an “inveterate drug-dealer in West Cork” is starting a two-and-a-half-year jail term.

Ivo Santos sat down in the dock and buried his head in his hands after the prison term was imposed on him by Judge Dara Hayes at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister Peter O’Flynn said, “He started using cannabis at the age of 13.

“The West Cork divisional drug unit’s interpretation is that he is still active in the drugs scene, associating with known drug users,” Det. Garda Colm O’Mahony said.

Mr O’Flynn said that apart from one lapse on cocaine in February when Santos went out with friends, he has been following the guidelines of Arbour House over the last two years and doing well,” he said.

34-year-old Santos of O’Mahony Avenue, Bandon, County Cork, had three previous convictions for drug-dealing. He was convicted 27 times for having drugs for his own use, twice for allowing his home to be used for the preparation of drugs and once for cultivating cannabis.

He was sentenced on his plea of guilty to having €2,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply at his home in Bandon on July 11, 2019.

Detective Garda O’Mahony said the accused was stopped at 6 p.m. on that date carrying a rucksack on his back.

“When approached by gardaí he became nervous, unsettled and agitated and attempted to escape from gardaí,” Det. Garda O’Mahony said.

As well as the two packets containing a total of €2,000 worth of cannabis, Santos also had the broken butt of a pool cue in his bag and a mobile phone.

The detective described Santos as an “inveterate drug-dealer in West Cork”.

The judge said the headline sentence was five years but with mitigating factors the actual sentence to be imposed was one of three-and-a-half years with one year of that suspended.