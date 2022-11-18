Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 16:45

Man detained in relation to armed robberies in Cork city

Man detained in relation to armed robberies in Cork city

Eoin Kelleher

A man has been arrested in relation to three armed robberies that were carried in Cork city in the last week and is being detained for questioning.

“Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a number of robberies that have taken place in the Cork City area in the past seven days,” said a Garda spokesperson.

On Friday, November 11, at about 1.50pm, a man armed with a knife and dressed in dark clothing, entered a Post Office on the South Douglas Road and demanded money. 

The man threatened a male customer and a female member of staff before making off on foot with a substantial quantity of cash.

A second incident occurred in Ballintemple, Blackrock on Wednesday morning, when a man, again armed with a knife, entered a business premises and demanded a sum of cash. 

Shortly after 12.30pm today, Friday, November 18, Gardaí were alerted to a robbery taking place at a business premises on the South Douglas Road area of Cork City.

Armed robbery in Ballintemple

A man aged in his 40s has been arrested this afternoon in connection with these robberies and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bridewell Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

