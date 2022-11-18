Cork artists come together for charity craft fair

TALENTED Cork artists have joined forces in the hope of raising vital funds for the Greater Chernobyl Cause.

The Greater Chernobyl Annual Christmas Craft Fair will take place this Sunday (November 20) at Marian Hall in Ballinhassig from 11am to 4pm.

It will feature an array of items on sale from jewellery to ceramics and preserves produced by artists from all walks of life.

Founder of the charity, Fiona Corcoran said it will offer people the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts at bargain prices under one roof.

The charity is coming under intense pressure as it continues to support the people of Ukraine. They are currently financing humanitarian hubs in Lviv Ukraine and at the Slovakian Border. Other tasks include supporting refugees, and providing medical intervention along with food, accommodation, and counselling. The organisation also has a sharp focus on directing vital humanitarian aid.

Fiona is urging people to get behind the charity “Your support will bring hope and joy to those in despair There is no better gift than making those who feel abandoned know that they are cared for”, Fiona said.

She described some of the organisation’s work on the ground adding:

“We are engaging with large cohorts of refugees, sourcing secondary accommodation in proximity to relatives and family. We source and provide equipment essential to normal living and integration such as fridges, bicycles, and specific baby equipment. For those living in communal environments, we attempt to bring some normality and provide activities and excursions to children and families, familiarising them with their local environment. We also provide toys and sports equipment so that children can play together and have a childhood in Ireland, their new home.”

For more information on The Greater Chernobyl Cause, please call Fiona on 087 9536133 or visit www.greaterchernobylcause.ie