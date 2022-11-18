Suspended sentence for man who carried out  scam at Woodies store

AN EIGHT-MONTH suspended sentence was imposed on a 44-year-old man who carried out a scam at Woodies stores in Cork buying something like a power washer and loading it into his car only to return and grab another from the shelf to ‘return’ it.

Defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan, told Judge Olann Kelleher that the accused had been working hard and had raised the full amount of compensation for the store owners.

Judge Olann Kelleher acknowledged a probation report on the accused was favourable.

Sergeant Pat Lyons described the modus operandi for the thefts by deception committed by Christian Sounga of Glenfields Avenue, Ballyvolane.

In one of the crimes committed on April 5 at Woodies on Kinsale Road, Blackpool, a €300 pressure washer was taken.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused went to Woodies on that day and bought a pressure washer for €300. He placed it in his vehicle and re-entered the store empty-handed a short time later.

CCTV later showed him picking a second pressure washer from the shelf and using the receipt from the earlier purchase to get a refund for the washer he had just picked off the shelf and not paid for on April 5.

The same methodology was used on three other occasions.

On March 31 at Woodies in Blackpool, Cork, a multi-tool set worth €200 was stolen.On April 2 at Woodies in Blackpool, a brush-cutter worth €230 was stolen. And finally on May 9 at the same store a €300 pressure washer was stolen.

Sergeant Lyons said that between the four offences Woodies were at a loss for €1,030.

Previously, the defendant was convicted twice for theft, twice for driving without insurance and once for begging.

Mr Quinlan reminded Judge Kelleher that the accused is 44 years old, is a Congolese national, married and living with his family in Cork and is settled in the area.