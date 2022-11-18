Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 08:17

Call for ideas to get people going as part of ‘Active Cities’ project

The €3.4m Active Cities Campaign recently launched by Sport Ireland aims to get city citizens engaged in more sport or physical activity, regardless of age or ability.
Participants in ‘Sports on the Green’, an initiative of the Active Cities Cork Project which delivered multi-sports camps to children in their own community greens. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Ellen O'Regan

Cork Sports Partnership is putting out a call for bright ideas to get people in the city moving, as part of a campaign to make Cork one of five ‘Active Cities’ across the country.

The €3.4m Active Cities Campaign recently launched by Sport Ireland aims to get city citizens engaged in more sport or physical activity, regardless of age or ability. Cork Sports Partnership is leading the charge to give Corkonians more opportunities to be active around the city, already working on numerous initiatives with over 60 Cork organisations and groups. Currently, only 42% of adults and 13% of children in Ireland meet the national physical activity guidelines.

With a third of people in Ireland living in cities, Maurice O’Sullivan of Cork Sports Partnership, and Active Cities Lead for Cork, said they are “trying to work towards the development of sport and physical activity opportunities for as many people as possible within the city, with a specific focus on those who are least active”.

To date, the Cork Active Cities Project has delivered everything from walking, to soccer — and walking soccer for those who want to play at their own pace — teaching children to cycle all the way up to Youth BMX Programmes, as well as inclusive initiatives such as providing adaptive bikes and GAA programmes for those with disabilities.

Mr O’Sullivan said there are more exciting plans in the pipeline, including the installation of outdoor table tennis tables and volleyball courts, on-demand orienteering courses in the city’s parks, expanding opportunities for play across the city, and new ways people can enjoy getting active on the River Lee.

To date, Cork Sports Partnership has received €500,000 to drive active initiatives in the city, and is seeking applications for more collaborators.

“There is a real focus on the collective and collaborative approach, and we’d be really excited and look forward to hearing from anyone that would have any interest in working with us,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

For more information on Active Cities Projects currently operating in Cork, visit https://www.corksports.ie/activecitiesprojects/

