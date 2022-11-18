Seven-year-old Cork boy undertaking daily sea dips during November to raise funds for his school 

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Cork boy is seas-ing a tremendous opportunity to fundraise for new sports gear for his school by taking to the icy waters around his hometown of Cobh every day this month.

Second class pupil at Gaelscoil Uí Éigeartaigh, Hunter Halpin, is undertaking daily sea swims during November to raise funds for much-needed new running tops and shorts for his schoolmates.

Just over halfway through his challenge, Hunter has already smashed his target of €600 meaning the school will now be able to purchase new sports attire and additional equipment.

Second class pupil at Gaelscoil Uí Éigeartaigh, Hunter Halpin is undertaking daily sea swims during November to raise funds for much-needed new running tops and shorts for his schoolmates. Picture: Michael Halpin FOR AMY NOLAN STORY

“We’re two weeks in now and we’re blown away by the support,” his mother Clodagh told The Echo.

“At the moment I think we’re at €2,700 between sponsorship cards and the GoFundMe.”

After being given the go-ahead from the school to run the fundraiser, Hunter and his family kicked off their sea swims, with others in the local community also inspired to join the daily dips.

“It just took off. We have a Facebook page where we post daily pictures of him in the water and I think it spurred people on, not only to donate, but we have people coming out to go swimming as well,” Clodagh said.

“It’s such a great little school, a great community. Declan [a teacher in the school] he’s going to do a swim on the last day with us. He’s not a sea swimmer at all!

“So he’s going to come out and I think they’re going to bring a couple of classes out to support him. We’re going to have a ‘Splanc Mór’ a ‘big splash’ day on the last day!

“Hopefully, by the end of the month, we’ll hit the €3,000 mark. That would make Hunter’s year. The only thing now is he might want to carry on and it’s pretty cold out there at the moment,” Clodgah laughed.

She expressed sincere thanks to everyone who has supported Hunter’s fundraiser.

“I’m just so thankful to everyone who has supported him, not just with donations but people who have been cheering him on.

“There’s people on the beach just coming to say well done. It’s super and it’s really spurring him on.”

To donate to the fundraiser search ‘Dean Splanc November Swim’ on www.gofundme.com.