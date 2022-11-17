Garda appeal following the theft of animals from West Cork farm

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following the recent theft of a number of animals from a farm in the Ballydehob area.

Eight animals, five Friesians heifers and three Aberdeen Angus bullocks, were taken from a farm in Aughadwon, Ballydehob between 6pm on Saturday, November 12, and 10am on Wednesday, November 15.

A Garda spokesperson said that Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this theft to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bantry Garda station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.