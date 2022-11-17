Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 09:13

Engineering students get tour of Irish Water

A total of 34 students were given a guided tour of treatment plants in Midleton, Carrigtwohill and Inniscarra where they got to see first-hand the importance of the science behind water and wastewater treatment.
Site visit to Carrigtwohill Wastewater Treatment Plant and Inniscarra WTP are attached. Front L to R: Lily Purcell (PhD Student in Environmental Engineering), Dr Joanne Mac Mahon (Lecturer in Environmental Engineering) Elaine Murphy (Class Rep.), Neil Charlton (EPS Site Manager), and Muireann Kennedy (EPS) along with 4th Year Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering Students from UCC.

Breda Graham

IRISH Water recently opened its doors to fourth Year Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering Students of University College Cork (UCC) as part of Science Week 2022.

Speaking about the tour, Regional Operations Manager for the South West Region, Ian O’Mahony said: “We are delighted to be taking part in Science Week again this year. Every day we treat around 1.7 billion litres of water and 1.6 billion litres of wastewater.

“As Ireland’s national, regulated water authority, we are responsible for providing water and wastewater services throughout the country.

“The story of water and its remarkable journey from cloud to glass, and from drain to sea is an interesting and important one. Our scientists play a critical role in this journey, helping to ensure customers receive a clean, safe, and reliable supply of drinking water as well as ensuring that the wastewater that leaves our homes and businesses is collected, treated to a high standard so that it is safely returned to the environment.

“Tours of our treatment plants, like these three provided by our colleagues in Cork County Council and EPS, are the most important part of Science Week for us and allow students to gain a better insight into the inner workings of our critical infrastructure as well as encouraging more students to get involved in the water industry.”

Lecturer in Environmental Engineering at UCC Dr Joanne MacMahon expressed her gratitude to Irish Water, Cork County Council and EPS for facilitating the site visits. 

“Being able to show the students the practical side of their learning is invaluable. 

"Our Environmental Engineering course covers a multitude including water and wastewater treatment, so it is really beneficial for students to see the inner workings of a fully operational treatment plant and how there is such a huge focus on energy efficiency and sustainability,” she said.

