Public consultation on wind farm completed

SSE Renewables has completed a public consultation process for its proposed Celtic Sea Array Wind Farm which included engagement with local communities in Cork, Waterford, and Wexford.

The proposed offshore wind farm is located in the Celtic Sea off the Waterford and Suir Estuary coast.

The non-statutory consultation phase ran from October 17 until November 11 with meetings for local residents, businesses and interested parties that are situated closest to the offshore wind farm taking place in community centres in Youghal, Dungarvan, Fethard, and Dunmore East.

Feedback provided over the four-week consultation phase centred around several themes including, the impact on commercial fisheries, visual impact of the turbines off the coast, and requests for continued engagement with the public and further information to be provided once available.

Participants were given the opportunity to discuss the concerns raised with representatives from SSE Renewables and to submit feedback, which will help to inform the project going forward. Lead Project Manager for SSE Renewables, Martin Sweeney, said: “I would like to thank everyone who attended our consultation events and provided feedback during the period of the consultation.

“The events facilitated meaningful engagement with local communities and provided useful information and feedback for the team here at SSE Renewables.

“This feedback will inform us of the views of the local communities on the progress of the wind park in their areas and further information about the project will be shared once it is available.”

The wind farm will be capable of generating up to 1.2GW of renewable energy, powering approximately 1.25m homes and businesses annually while offsetting 1.2bn kilogrammes of carbon emissions.

SSE Renewables is proposing capital investment of up to €2.5bn to develop the Celtic Sea Array and it has said there will be significant employment opportunities to support the day-to-day running of the wind farm.