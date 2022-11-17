Best young citizens from Cork honoured at the National Garda Youth Awards

CORK heroes have been honoured at a Garda awards ceremony, for their selfless dedication and bravery.

Twenty-three awards were handed out to celebrate the contributions of young people, both individually and as part of groups, at the National Garda Youth Awards 2022.

The event took place at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise last weekend and acknowledged the contributions made in a number of Garda Divisions, including Cork.

This year’s awards were presented by Deputy Commissioner, Anne Marie McMahon and Assistant Commissioner, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, Paula Hilman.

Cork’s Garda Eddie Crockett accepted the Community Safety Award on behalf of Transition Year students in St Colman’s Community College, Middleton.

They are recognised for their efforts in keeping their community clean and litter free.

An Individual Award of the ceremony was presented to Ava McKenna, of North Cork.

Ava makes a considerable voluntary contribution through her work with the Cope Foundation and the Ability @ Work service which helps those with intellectual disabilities in employment.

Jamie Buckley, of Cork City, was just 15 when he saw a man in distress. He stayed by his side while waiting for the emergency services.

Jamie’s compassionate intervention led the man to the expert services that were required.

He was presented with a Special Recognition Award.

A Group Award was presented to Cork City Comhairle na nÓg. These young women are working to shape public policy in equality, diversity and integration at both a local and national level.

Darragh Kelleher, from West Cork, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, forcing him to pause his training with Bandon Athletics Club. Months of extensive treatment followed.

Against all the odds, Darragh has made his return to athletics and is the very worthy recipient of the Special Achievement Award.

The Traveller Girls Film Project, representing West Cork, won a Group Award, and Wiktor Owczarek, of Cork City, was a worthy recipient in the Individual Award category.

He won for volunteering his time and expertise to ensure that his school, Nagle Community College had fully equipped IT infrastructure at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the National Garda Youth Awards were established by Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris in recognition of the meaningful work of so many young people in communities all across Ireland.

Speaking on the day, Deputy Commissioner, Ann Marie McMahon reflected:

“Today is a special occasion which shines a light on the inspiring and dedicated young people within our communities.

“It is important that we celebrate and acknowledge the contributions they have made. We hope these awards will bring encouragement and confidence to these talented young people and allow for further growth in their futures.”