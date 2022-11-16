Cork company part of consortium developing oral vaccines

An infectious disease pharmaceutical company that has joined forces with a specialist micro encapsulation company based in Cork to develop oral vaccines has secured funding for the project.

Poolbeg Pharma based in Dublin partnered with Carrigtwohill-based AnaBio to deliver oral vaccines and has now been awarded grant funding for its Oral Vaccine Platform under the Government’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund.

Taking place over three years, the project being led by Poolbeg has been awarded €2.3 million in non-dilutive grant funding and will result in the development of an oral vaccine candidate that is phase 1 ready.

The resulting technology will serve as a platform for additional oral vaccine candidates for a wide range of pathogens, initially targeting bacterial infections.

The consortium is made up of some of the most renowned institutions and researchers in Ireland including Cork-based AnaBio Technologies’ Sinéad Bleiel, Trinity College Dublin’s Professor Ed Lavelle, University College Dublin’s Siobhán McClean, as well as Poolbeg’s Non-Exec Director and Trinity College Professor Luke O’Neill.

Leveraging the pioneering work of Assoc. Professor Siobhán McClean in University College Dublin, the consortium will use vaccine candidates identified in her lab as the basis for an oral vaccine that is generated through a highly specialised encapsulation process developed by Dr Sinéad Bleiel of AnaBio Technologies.

Poolbeg licensed AnaBio’s microencapsulation and nanoencapsulation technologies for use in the development and commercialisation of oral vaccines in January 2022 and successfully in-licensed one vaccine candidate from UCD and continues to evaluate five other potential vaccine candidates developed by Associate Professor Siobhán McClean and her team.

CEO of Poolbeg Pharma PhD Jeremy Skillington expressed his gratitude to the Government for their support by awarding the funding for the project.

“The funding will support the progression of this exciting oral vaccine platform that has the potential to improve the ways vaccines are manufactured, distributed and administered for the future. Poolbeg continues to target non-dilutive funding opportunities and we are delighted that this DTIF award is our first success,” he said.

Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of AnaBio Technologies, Dr Sinéad Bleiel, said:

"Having demonstrated the potential of our encapsulation technology to deliver drug products safely and effectively to the gut, we are excited to collaborate with the EncOVac team of world-class researchers, led by Poolbeg and supported by the Irish Government as part of the world's renewed fight against infectious diseases."

Prof Luke O'Neill said that oral vaccines are currently only available to treat a small number of pathogens and that a more comprehensive approach to vaccine development is needed to design new, safe, and effective oral vaccines.

“Such a system would revolutionise our approach to protecting people from infectious diseases, unleashing their full potential,” he said.