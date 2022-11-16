Mental Health Commission's prosecution of Cork psychiatric hospital adjourned

The Mental Health Commission’s prosecution of the HSE’s St. Stephen’s psychiatric hospital for an alleged breach of a condition of registration was adjourned for a fortnight “to facilitate further discussions.”

When the matter was called at Cork District Court, HSE solicitor Katherine Kelleher asked for the adjournment until November 30 “to facilitate further discussions between the parties.”

Judge Marian O’Leary agreed to adjourn the case but said that there would have to be a date fixed for a hearing of the matter.

Barrister, Eoghan O’Sullivan, for the Mental Health Commission, previously said, “The conditions of registration are there for the protection of vulnerable people. There are concerns about the suitability of that (emergency) ward for the admission of patients.”

On that occasion, Ms Kelleher said the Mental Health Commission had presented a substantial volume of documentation – totalling 722 pages - in relation to the prosecution.

“The matter is fully contested. My client’s approach is that an exceptionally vulnerable person (is at the centre of the matter),” she said.

Mr O’Sullivan for the MHC said he wished to make it clear that the case was only taken as a matter of last resort and that over a number of years the MHC had some concerns with St. Stephen’s Hospital.

He said they engaged with the hospital but were not satisfied with the response and that conditions were attached to the registration of the hospital – one being that they were not to transfer new patients to the acute ward. This is where the breach allegedly occurred, the MHC barrister said.