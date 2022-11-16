Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 20:24

Mental Health Commission's prosecution of Cork psychiatric hospital adjourned

Judge Marian O’Leary agreed to adjourn the case but said that there would have to be a date fixed for a hearing of the matter
Mental Health Commission's prosecution of Cork psychiatric hospital adjourned

The Mental Health Commission’s prosecution of the HSE’s St. Stephen’s psychiatric hospital for an alleged breach of a condition of registration was adjourned for a fortnight “to facilitate further discussions.”

Liam Heylin

The Mental Health Commission’s prosecution of the HSE’s St. Stephen’s psychiatric hospital for an alleged breach of a condition of registration was adjourned for a fortnight “to facilitate further discussions.”

When the matter was called at Cork District Court, HSE solicitor Katherine Kelleher asked for the adjournment until November 30 “to facilitate further discussions between the parties.” 

Judge Marian O’Leary agreed to adjourn the case but said that there would have to be a date fixed for a hearing of the matter.

Barrister, Eoghan O’Sullivan, for the Mental Health Commission, previously said, “The conditions of registration are there for the protection of vulnerable people. There are concerns about the suitability of that (emergency) ward for the admission of patients.” 

On that occasion, Ms Kelleher said the Mental Health Commission had presented a substantial volume of documentation – totalling 722 pages - in relation to the prosecution.

“The matter is fully contested. My client’s approach is that an exceptionally vulnerable person (is at the centre of the matter),” she said.

Mr O’Sullivan for the MHC said he wished to make it clear that the case was only taken as a matter of last resort and that over a number of years the MHC had some concerns with St. Stephen’s Hospital. 

He said they engaged with the hospital but were not satisfied with the response and that conditions were attached to the registration of the hospital – one being that they were not to transfer new patients to the acute ward. This is where the breach allegedly occurred, the MHC barrister said.

More in this section

Decision by Cork City Council to raise commercial rates 'short-sighted' says business community Decision by Cork City Council to raise commercial rates 'short-sighted' says business community
Law and justice concept 'Money mule' pleads guilty to money-laundering at Cork court
Armed robbery in Ballintemple Armed robbery in Ballintemple
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Hosts of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Ant and Dee. ITV/PA Wire </p>

I’m A Celebrity hosts reveal well known Cork man is their dream contestant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more