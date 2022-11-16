Decision by Cork City Council to raise commercial rates 'short-sighted' says business community

MEMBERS of the city’s business community have expressed disappointment and frustration at a decision to increase commercial rates by 3.8% for 2023.

The decision was made at Cork City Council’s annual budget meeting on Tuesday.

In a report to councillors, Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said the percentage increase would “ensure that current levels of service will be maintained and, in some areas, strengthened and enhanced for 2023”.

She said the local authority “recognises the significant challenges facing commercial rate payers” and added that it is intended that the rates incentive scheme which has been in operation for four years will be enhanced and extended to benefit more rate payers in 2023.

However, Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber, has criticised the decision to increase rates and its potential effect “on businesses’ viability in the middle of an energy and inflation crisis”.

“While rebate schemes will help, these increases will be a burden on many already challenged businesses.

“Cork City Council needs to continue to invest significantly in economic development and marketing activities which would drive additional business to offset some of the impact,” he added.

Mr Healy said he believes there is an “inadequate level of central government funding for local authorities” and that businesses are “picking up the tab for a legacy of underfunding of City and County Council’s by central government” which he said cannot continue.

These sentiments were echoed by Mike Ryan, chair of the Cork branch of the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

“It’s unfortunate at a time of price increases that they’ve decided that they had to go ahead with this,” Mr Ryan, who also runs the Cornstore and Coqbull restaurants in Cork city, told The Echo.

“A rate increase on its own isn’t going to put an operation out of business but compounded on top of everything else it’s just going to make an awful lot of business unviable.”

'SHORT SIGHTED'

Mr Ryan said retail and hospitality have been “hammered” for the last couple of years due to the Covid pandemic and the current high operating costs and said the decision to raise rates next year was “short-sighted” by the council.

However, he said he would place more blame on central government who he said “needs to be putting more into the pot” to assist local authorities.

One of the main contributors to the increase in expenditure in the council’s 2023 budget is payroll increases due to national pay agreements.

“I would lay a lot of blame at the feet of the Government itself as opposed to the council because the council have to pay the pay increases that were promised by Government and they have to get it from somewhere,” Mr Ryan said.

Meanwhile Patrick Leader, owner of Leaders Menswear on North Main Street and treasurer of the North Main Street Traders Association, said that with the country possibly facing a recession next year, he believes it is the wrong time to increase commercial rates.

The rates incentive scheme is set to increase from 3% to 3.8% next year for all rate payers who have an annual rates liability of up to €4,000.

The scheme will also be extended to rate payers who have an annual rates liability between €4,000 - €10,000.

The rebate proposed for rate accounts from €4,000 to €10,000 will be 1.5% subject to certain criteria being met in 2023.

An Rabharta Glas coucillor Lorna Bogue had proposed a third band for businesses up to €30,000 at the budget meeting on Tuesday, but this was defeated 11 to 14 with two abstentions.