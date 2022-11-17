Cork school at risk of losing school meals amidst cost-of-living crisis

A Cork city school is at risk of losing its school meal programme as providers have pulled out amidst the cost of living crisis.

St Maries of the Isle Primary School on Bishop Street in Cork has recently lost the provider of its school meal programme, as the supplier can no longer support it.

Raising the issue with the Taoiseach in the Dáil on Tuesday, Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire highlighted that the school has children attending from homeless shelters such as Edel House, that have now lost their school meal.

“This isn’t what anyone wants, we cannot see a situation where children see their meals whipped away from them. Clearly there are issues with the school meals model, that need to be addressed. School meals play such a key role in ensuring children are able to learn and thrive. It is a vitally important intervention,” he said.

Deputy Ó Laoghaire pointed out that another school in Connemara recently lost its school meals because of a supplier citing financial pressures.

“This problem is spreading… It is clear that financial pressures from the cost-of-living crisis are undermining the delivery of the school meals programme,” he said.

The TD for Cork South Central urged the Taoiseach to intervene “at the earliest juncture” to ensure the children at St Maries of the Isle do not lose out on school meals.

In response Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is vital that children are able to receive the school meals service, and that he would speak to the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and Minister for Education Norma Foley to try and find a solution.

“I will discuss this with the Minister for Social Protection and the Minister for Education in respect of the issues that arise when companies are in difficulty to see if we can ensure the continuation of the provision of meals for children who need them,” he said.