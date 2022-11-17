New legislation restricting gambling advertising welcomed at County Hall

A Cork County Councillor has welcomed the introduction of new legislation restricting gambling advertising.

Green Party Councillor Alan O’Connor called on the Cork County Council to write to An Taoiseach and the Minister for Justice, requesting that the long-awaited Gambling Regulations Bill, “with all due scrutiny and with the priority of protecting vulnerable individuals, be enacted as soon as possible.”

The legislation was approved by Cabinet on Tuesday, November 15, and greatly restricts gambling advertising, including banning ads from 5.30am to 9pm, excluding ATMs from bookmakers’ shops, restricting the use of credit cards, along with establishing a statutory regulator to oversee the sector. The legislation will also oversee online apps, ads, and websites, and is due to come into effect next year.

Mr O’Connor said that gambling isn’t a problem for most people, but for addicts, “in the long run, you lose.”

“For many, gambling becomes a very serious problem, and worse than that, it affects not just their bank balance, but their mental health as well.”

Ms Karen Coakley seconded the motion, saying it was very fitting and timely. “There is no doubt that there are families in turmoil because of gambling. Gambling is an addiction, and is something that is not often talked about. It’s the effect it’s having on families, and particularly at this time of the year.”

Fianna Fáil Councillor Sean O’Donovan said gambling can “create an awful” effect, especially coming up to Christmas, “when there are no presents under the tree.”

Mr O'Donovan's party colleague Sheila O’Callaghan said the accessibility online is causing great concern. “I know the sites monitor activity and you can lay down a limit that you don’t spend in more than a month, but we really need to be proactive in this.”

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Paul Murtagh said he knew of a friend who had to sell his personal belongings to pay for his gambling habit and welcomed the legislation for people who have “weaknesses” towards gambling.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Gearóid Murphy said our gambling regulations are “archaic” and stem from the Gaming and Lottery Act in 1956.

“Technology has progressed immensely since then.” The ads people are being shown now, did not exist then. “It’s very clear it needs to be revamped totally.”