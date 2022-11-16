Armed Robbery in Ballintemple

A man armed with a knife made off with a sum of cash from a robbery in Cork this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the reported armed robbery that occurred at a business premises in Ballintemple, Cork, at about 11.50am this morning, Wednesday, November 16.

A man, armed with a knife, left the premises with a small amount of cash, said a Garda spokesperson. There were no injuries reported.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Ballintemple area between 11.30am and 12.30pm to contact them at Anglesea Street Garda Station at (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The incident follows a similar robbery on Friday, November 11, when a man clothed in dark overalls and armed with a knife threatened a customer and a member of staff at a Post Office in the South Douglas Road, before making off on foot with a substantial sum of cash.