Cork man appears in court charged with murder of man in Tralee cemetery

He is also charged with causing serious harm to Siobhan Dooley, wife of the deceased man.
Thomas Dooley of Bay 10 Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork is charged with the murder of 43year old Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on October 5th last. picture: iStock

Anne Lucey

A 20-year-old man has appeared before Tralee District Court this morning, charged with the murder of Killarney man and father of seven Thomas Dooley at cemetery in Tralee last month.

Thomas Dooley of Bay 10 Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork is charged with the murder of 43 year old Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on October 5th last.

He is also charged with causing serious harm to Siobhan Dooley, wife of the deceased man.

Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson said Mr Dooley replied "No Comment" to each of the two charges after formal caution when arrested at Tralee Garda Station at 3.09 am today, November 16.

An application for legal aid for Thomas Dooley, who the court was told is unemployed was made by his solicitor Aoife Buttimer. This was adjourned to allow a statement of means to be furnished.

Judge David Waters remanded Thomas Dooley in custody for a week for production of the book of evidence.

A second person, a young person is scheduled to appear at 2pm today in Tralee District Juvenile Court in connection with the incident in the Tralee cemetery.

Two men, including a brother and a cousin of the deceased have already been charged with the murder of 43-year-old Tomas Dooley.

Thomas Dooley who appeared today is also a relative of the deceased and is the third man to be charged with his murder.

