Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 11:07

Currys to open one hour later to accommodate those with autism this Black Friday

The store at Mahon Point Retail Park will remain open from 8pm to 9pm to cater for those who may need additional time to shop.
Pictured are Niall Ruddy, CEO My Canine Companion and Nick Arnold, Senior Sales Manager at Currys Cork with Tiana the service dog.

Breda Graham

Currys in Cork will open one hour later for a Black Friday Eve shopping event to accommodate those with autism and their families who may need extra time and space to shop.

All 16 Currys stores nationwide will open on Thursday, November 24 for an additional hour to ensure a calm shopping experience.

In Cork, the store at Mahon Point Retail Park will remain open from 8pm to 9pm to cater for those who may need additional time to shop.

Head of Retail at Currys Ireland, Kenny Cosgrove, said: “Following on from the success of our weekly autism-friendly shopping nights, we’re delighted to launch our Black Friday eve private shopping event.

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year and could be extremely overwhelming for those with autism.

“This event will allow autistic people and their families to shop and browse Black Friday deals in a calm and relaxed environment.”

Spaces are limited and those looking to attend can register by clicking here.

