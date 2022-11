THE foodie couple behind The Spitjack is set to open their next venture in Brown Thomas this weekend, inspired by French cuisine and showcasing the best in local produce.

Brown’s Brasserie is opening this Saturday, November 19, in the spot formerly home to Table Restaurant, on the second floor of Brown Thomas on Patrick St.

The new restaurant is being brought to life by the team behind The Spitjack on Washington St, where Laura Sureda and Richard Gavin introduced their innovative rotisserie-based cooking to the city back in 2017. They will partner with John O’Mahony for their new venture, having seen John coming on board with the Spitjack team in 2018 as executive head chef.

Brown’s Brasserie will offer unique twists on brunch classics, including eggs benedict dishes such as ‘The Legrand’ topped with sumptuous crispy streaky bacon, the ‘Saumon Fumé’ with Ballycotton Smoked Salmon, and ‘Le Noir’ for those who need their Jack McCarthy Black Pudding fix.

Couple Behind The SpitJack to Open Restaurant in Brown Thomas Cork, Richard Gavin, Laura Sureda & Executive Head Chef John O'Mahony. Photo Joleen Cronin

For something lighter, ‘Le Petit Déjeuner’ pairs one locally sourced side with any-style eggs, or pick from three varieties of French toast. For a heartier bite in the afternoon, an elegant selection of salads, light bites, mains, and desserts will tempt taste buds — from rotisserie North Cork sirloin steak, to West Cork Chicken Ballotine, Ballycotton Hake, or a hamburger with two 3 oz patties to satisfy the hungriest of Corkonians.

Both the brunch and daytime menus include vegetarian and vegan options, including an eye-catching ‘Vegan Pithivier’ — a roasted vegetable and butter bean ragù, complete with grilled asparagus, tomato salsa, and rocket.

Completing the Brown’s Brasserie experience is an eclectic drinks offering, including a ‘Thyme for Aperol Spritz’ cocktail, aperitivo options, signature Brown’s Sangrias, to a Classic Mimosa, Bellini or Elderflower Royale, fresh juices and homemade Kombucha all accompany an impressive all-French list of white, red, rosé, and sparkling wines. Liquors, soft drinks, as well as Roast 34 coffees and the usual favourite teas are also stocked.

Brown’s Brasserie’s breakfast and brunch menu will be available Monday to Friday from 10am to 12pm, Saturday from 9am to 1pm, and Sunday from 11am to 1pm. The daytime menu will be available Monday to Friday from 12pm to close, and Saturday and Sunday from 1.15pm to close.