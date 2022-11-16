‘Another nail in the coffin': Particularly bad time for pint price increase in pubs

The increasing cost of running a pub is forcing those in the industry to increase their prices and driving others to close their doors, a Cork publican has said.

The owner of Nana’s on Douglas St, Steven Hackett, told The Echo that the increasing cost of energy and the recent increase in Heineken prices will see many premises close.

Mr Hackett said the recently announced increase of 17c per pint more for publicans to stock Heineken draught beers is “another nail in the coffin for publicans”.

“This will close many places with a knock-on effect,” he said. “Personally, I will be taking out many Heineken products and I know there are plenty of other publicans doing the same all around the country.

“We are going to be forced to put prices up anyway, with the cost of energy more than doubled every month.”

Heineken Ireland produces Murphy’s and Beamish, as well as Moretti, Orchard Thieves, and Coors. It last week told publicans that it is to increase the price of a 50l keg from €169 to €185, before the addition of Vat, a 9% increase which will be effective from December 1.

Heineken said this is due to cost increases in its supply chain. Malt costs are up 120% and diesel has increased by 67%.

Vintners Federation of Ireland CEO Paul Clancy said it cannot negotiate prices with suppliers but members are “extremely concerned about this price rise”.

“There is never a good time for such a price increase, but in the current climate where everyone is feeling the impact of soaring costs this is particularly poor timing,” he said.

He said that these price increases are the last thing publicans or their customers need.

“The energy crisis has resulted in many pubs having to curtail their opening times to save money while other costs such as insurance and Sky Sports are making it extremely difficult for publicans to break even,” said Mr Clancy.

“Pub customers are also going through their own cost-of-living crisis and we know our members are desperately unhappy about having to pass on this increase.”

Heineken has been contacted by The Echo for comment.