Campaigners win new bus route from Kinsale to Cork

A KINSALE action group has successfully spearheaded a campaign for a better bus service to Cork City.

Campaigners Marian Caulfield and the Green Party’s Marc Ó Riain, joined forces to improve services for the people of Kinsale, Belgooly, Riverstick, Ballygarvan and Ballinhassig.

The 226 service has been under severe pressure in recent months as people went back to work, students returned to college, and Ukrainian refugees arrived.

Together with this increased demand, Bus Éireann had cancelled the only dedicated bus service to the airport, the 226a.

“The confluence of sudden rising demand and reduced services resulted in chaos at the newly located and unsheltered stop at Clontarf St in the city and in Kinsale,” said Mr Ó Riain.

“People at all other stops simply saw the bus pass them full, as the single-decker buses left hordes of intending passengers stranded in the pouring rain on a wet street in Cork, often for hours.”

The ensuing campaign blitzed social media and the press, with the support of 1,300 petitioners, and elected members.

“In the last week Bus Éireann has relented and put on a double decker on the 226-route, addressing some of the capacity issues but still leaving some stranded at bus stops,” said Mr Ó Riain.

Yesterday, West Cork Connects announced that it would start the 228 service in the mornings and the evenings to take pressure off the 226 route.

This new half-hour service will mean that, for the first time, there is a direct route from Kinsale, via Belgooly, Riverstick, Ballygarvan, and Ballinhassig to the universities, CUH, and the city.

Mr Ó Riain and Ms Caulfield hailed the entry of the private licenced service as a massive win for the people of Kinsale.

“We would like to thank Damian Long and West Cork Connects. We have also reached out to the council in Carrigaline and councillor Marcia D’Alton has been of great support in trying to get a bus stop placed in Ballinhassig.

“Local councillors, senator Tim Lombard and Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan TD have made sure that the topic remained in the airwaves, and on the Senate and Dáil floors. We are celebrating this service which will be a welcome Christmas present for those who depend on it,” said Mr Ó Riain.