'It's important to give back': Students make support boxes for Street Angels

GAELSCOIL Pheig Sayers students are making support boxes for the Street Angels homeless group in Cork.

“We think it is important as a school to give back to the local area and to be a good neighbour,” said teacher Evan Ó Brolcháin.

The student council from the Cork city primary school is making support boxes for the Street Angels group in the run-up to Christmas. The items that can be donated to the support boxes include canned food, clothing, and toiletries.

Senior infants teacher Evan Ó Brolcháin said this is the second year the school has collected for the Street Angels.

“I was teaching fourth-class students last year and we decided we wanted to give back to the local community, so the older kids sorted it out with my help last year.

"I am teaching a younger group this year and we decided that instead of one class doing it we would involve the whole school. Students from each class are bringing in items this month if they have them to spare,” he said.

“As a school, we think it is important to do some work for the local community and its residents,” said the primary school teacher. “Street Angels are a fantastic group of people who provide much-needed food, clothing, goods, and more to people in need. We helped Street Angels as well last year. We were able to provide a good number of people with very necessary items.

“We picked Street Angels because they are a local group who provide help for so many people. I think especially at Christmas time it is important to give back to everybody.

"We have received a large volume of donations already. My classroom is bursting with items at the moment,” he added.

Mr Ó Brolcháin said it is important to teach the students to be proud of their area and to be a ‘good neighbour’.

“We have got a lot of help from local residents down through the years in terms of donations, promoting the school, and giving our children a safe space. We think it is positive to help our residents. We think it is important as a school to teach the kids to be proud of their area and to look after each other.”