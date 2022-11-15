Commercial rates set to rise in Cork city as council agrees 2023 budget

COMMERCIAL rates are set to rise in Cork city but parking charges will remain unchanged as councillors agreed an expenditure budget of €268m for 2023 at their annual budget meeting this evening, an increase of approximately €28m in spending compared to 2022.

The budget was passed by a 24-5 majority of councillors.

The main contributors to the increase in expenditure include an increase in budget to homeless services of €500,000, an increase in the Capital Advance Leasing Facility/Mortgage to Rent of €4m, an increase in funding for roads resurfacing of €500,000, an increase in payroll of €9.3m and an increase in energy costs of €8m.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seán Martin who is chairman of the city’s finance committee said he believed the budget to be “progressive” and “proactive”.

Under the budget for next year, €931,800 has been allocated for arts bodies, including a contribution to Cork Opera House, €270,000 for community grants, €470,000 for sports grants and €200,000 for amenity grants.

Additional funding than what had been proposed in the draft budget for the Local Area Committees (LACs) was secured following a successful amendment proposed by Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill.

Each LAC will have a budget of €385,500 - an increase of €85,500 per committee on the 2022 allocation.

This provision is to be spent at the discretion of each committee on various projects including resurfacing works and traffic calming measures.

Mr Cahill also proposed a successful amendment for additional funding for tidy district grants.

Under the budget agreed this evening, commercial rates will increase by 3.8% for 2023.

REPORT

In a report to councillors, Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said the percentage increase “will ensure that current levels of service will be maintained and, in some areas, strengthened and enhanced for 2023”.

She said the local authority “recognises the significant challenges facing commercial rate payers” and added that it is intended that the rates incentive scheme which has been in operation for four years will be enhanced and extended to benefit more rate payers in 2023.

The increase in rates was criticised by a number of councillors, including Independent councillor Paudie Dineen who described it as “an affront to the business community” and Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn who said he had “deep concerns” about it.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said the party welcomed the overall increase in expenditure and acknowledged the challenges for the council in preparing the budget, given the current economic climate.

“Meeting those costs has meant an increase in rates, though as said [in the CE’s report] 80% will avail of some rebate.

“I think all councillors would agree… that the rates system does need to be looked at both locally and nationally to see what can be done for businesses dealing with the various costs of keeping their doors open,” he continued.

There is no increase in car parking charges in the 2023 Budget, as there was in the 2022 Budget.

In her report, the CE said the preparation of the 2023 budget for Cork City Council had proved to be “an extremely challenging task”.

She cited the energy crisis, inflation and payroll increase due to national pay agreements as “some of the biggest financial challenges for 2023”.

“While the payroll increase has been quantified for 2023, the price of energy and the cost of inflation remain more uncertain and volatile and are continuously changing.

“These two areas will require close monitoring during 2023,” she continued.