Disruption to water supplies and traffic in Upper Fairhill tomorrow due to essential works

Residents around the Upper Fairhill area may experience disruption to water supplies and traffic movement tomorrow morning, as Irish Water carry out works to strengthen the city water supply.

Irish Water are due to commence essential water network improvement works on Upper Fairhill Road on the north side of the city on Wednesday 16 November.

Irish Water and Cork City Council have advised customers on Larchfield, Larchfield Close, Fair Hill, Fair Hill Drive, St. John’s Well, Bride Valley View, Fairfield Meadows, Willow Bank, Nash’s Boreen, Fair Hill Heights, Fairfield Court, Ard Alainn and surrounding areas that there may be disruption to water supply from 9am to 1pm on Wednesday.

Homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works, water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water have said work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

To facilitate the works, there will also be a stop-go traffic management system in place at Upper Fairhill Road.

Irish Water have said it understands this type of work can be inconvenient, and “will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause”.

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: CCI00055346. Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

The works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the programme.

The body is investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 into fixing leaks and replacing pipes to “provide a more reliable water supply”.