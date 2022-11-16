'Everyone is laughing at it': Councillors call for greater enforcement of Cork city's 'Pana ban'

A CORK city councillor has described the ‘Pana ban’ as a ban “in name but not in practice” and has called for greater enforcement of the measure.

At a meeting of Cork City Council on this week, Solidarity councillor Fiona Ryan tabled a motion calling on the council to provide a review of the existing Patrick Street private car ban with a view to tightening enforcement.

In the motion, Ms Ryan had also requested “an urgent review towards accessibility for blue badge holders, particularly in the context of Academy Street disability parking not being able to exit onto Patrick Street between the times of the ban”.

Under the so-called ‘Pana ban’, private cars are banned from the city’s main street every day from 3pm to 6.30pm, with access to bus lanes restricted to public transport, taxis, cyclists, and emergency vehicles.

In a report, elected members were informed that the national bus lane legislation applies to the city centre’s main throughfare during the period the Pana ban is operational.

This legislation, the report stated “does not accommodate disabled drivers using the bus lanes on St Patrick Street” during the hours of 3pm to 6.30pm.

“Enforcement of the ban is the remit of An Garda Síochána.

“As part of the preplanning consultation process, prior to the introduction of the bus lane, it was agreed that additional disabled parking spaces would be provided in Emmet Place to counteract the loss of the Academy Street spaces in the afternoon (the Academy Street Spaces remain active outside of the hours of operation of the bus lane i.e., 21 ½ hours per day),” the report continued.

It added that additional disabled parking spaces on Emmet Place have been provided and are available for use 24 hours a day and the enhancement of footpath facilities along Drawbridge Street “also provides alternative access for those with mobility issues onto St Patrick Street from Emmet Place and Academy Street”.

On the point of enforcement, Ms Ryan said she believes the measure is inadequately policed.

'A ban but not in practice'

“It’s a Pana ban in name but not in practice,” she said.

Ms Ryan said while she accepted that it would not be feasible to have “enforcement there every single day” the current levels of policing are “not good enough”.

This was echoed by Green Party councillor Oliver Moran.

“It’s clear that, for one reason or another, maybe manpower, maybe because it’s not high on their priority, the Gardaí are not enforcing it and it would have to be enforced either by cameras or by bollards,” he said.

Labour Party councillor John Maher was also critical about enforcement levels.

“Let’s be honest, it’s not a ban. It’s embarrassing as an elected rep if you’re having something to eat in the city, if you’re having a drink and somebody mentions it because everyone is laughing at it.

“That’s the reality and we’re either going to do it or we’re not,” he said.