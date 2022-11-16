Dr Niamh Shaw inspires Cork pupils to ‘Dream Big’

PUPILS from Scoil Aiséirí Chríost, Farranree received a special visit from Dr Niamh Shaw last Monday who urged the students to dream big during her space themed workshop.

Dr Shaw is on a mission to get to space and it’s a mission she’s been on since she was herself a young student. No stranger to our TV screens and recently voted one of Ireland’s leading science communicators, Dr Shaw is passionate about igniting people’s curiosities.

During last Monday’s workshop, Dr Shaw spoke to the third and fourth-class pupils from Scoil Aiséirí Chríost, Farranree about her recent adventures.

This included stories which ranged from Dr Shaw witnessing astronaut launches including the upcoming Artemis mission to return to the moon from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre and her chat with the much-loved retired astronaut Colonel Chris Hadfield.

Dr Shaw also spoke about her visits to the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, and to NASA; as well as about how astronauts live on the International Space Station and what lies ahead for human space exploration.

Recently honoured as the recipient of European Space Agency’s 'ESA Champion' awards, in recognition for her work in education, Dr Shaw said: “My efforts to get to space are not just about my own journey, but also about sharing my experiences and bringing as many people as I can with me by telling my story,” she said.

Dr Shaw continued: “I was delighted to give the pupils of Scoil Aiséirí Chríost the opportunity to enjoy a unique insight into how my space mission is progressing. I want people, especially children to dream big.

“I believe we can be anything we want to be, if we are brave and bold enough to just let that be. Of course, it requires curiosity, passion, tenacity and not being afraid to fail,” she added.

Grainne O’Reilly, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Gas Networks Ireland, said: “It was wonderful to learn about Dr Shaw’s space mission while she ignites young people’s interest in science. Science, technology, engineering and maths expertise is at the centre of our business, so we are big supporters of STEM education.”