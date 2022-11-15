City's solar bins 'working quite well'

SOLAR compacting bins recently installed in the city centre have yielded several positive results including assisting Cork City Council to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, the local authority has said.

Ahead of a meeting of Cork City Council, Green Party councillor Oliver Moran sought an update on the operation of the bins.

In a written answer, the council’s director of operations, David Joyce informed councillors that in September 52 solar compacting bins were installed across Oliver Plunkett Street, South Mall, Grand Parade, Patrick Street, Maylor Street and Merchants Quay.

Since the implementation of the new bins, Mr Joyce said the council has noted a reduction in collections required at each bin location.

“Previously we had been emptying several bins up to five times daily. This has now been reduced to once or twice per day.

“There is an increase in the bin capacity due to the solar compacting technology meaning that a bin of similar size can accommodate more waste,” he said.

Mr Joyce explained that new messaging alerts provided to council staff to highlight which bins require attention has allowed the council to improve its service levels.

The cleansing staff, he said, receive periodic reports throughout the day highlighting the bins that need to be emptied.

“We have reduced our greenhouse gasses in the cleansing section by reduced daily kilometres travelled,” he added.

Speaking at the council meeting on Monday evening, Mr Moran asked if the council has any plans for an increased rollout of the solar compacting bins to other locations in the city as they “seem to be working quite well”.

“Each bin costs €3,500 to purchase and then install so what we’re going to do is monitor the present bins and look at, for example, their robustness, how well they do over a period of time,” Mr Joyce said.

“We will then review whether or not we can fund and find a funding source to install these at other locations.”