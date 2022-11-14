Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 21:05

Dell opens new €2m Customer Solutions Centre in Ovens 

The state-of-the-art centre is one of 15 globally and is located at the company’s campus in Ovens
Dell opens new €2m Customer Solutions Centre in Ovens 

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath TD joined Aongus Hegarty, president of International Markets at Dell Technologies, to officially open the newly-redeveloped Customer Solution Centre in Ovens, Co Cork. Picture: Diane Cusack

Ellen O'Regan

Dell Technologies Ireland has officially opened a new €2m Customer Solution Centre in Cork that will provide data-driven concept testing and expertise for businesses.

The state-of-the-art centre is one of 15 globally and is located at the company’s campus in Ovens.

It will provide unique ‘proof-of-concept’ testing for businesses and organisations using datasets and workloads, which will allow them to evaluate new technologies and solutions before going live.

The centre will also showcase the latest in enterprise technology and explore topics such as cybersecurity, hybrid work and digital transformation.

The €2m investment in the Cork centre is supported by IDA Ireland, and builds on three campuses in Cherrywood, Cork and Limerick which have made Ireland a global hub for Dell Technologies.

“In today’s data-driven world, there is a growing demand amongst businesses and organisations to explore new technologies and make sure they meet their business needs,” said Aongus Hegarty, President of International Markets with Dell Technologies.

Read More

Newly refurbished Edel House officially opened

More in this section

Teaching Council Case against Colm Murphy Cork teacher removed from register of teachers following false claims
Bail refused for two men accused of attacking and robbing woman, 93, collecting her pension at Cork post office Bail refused for two men accused of attacking and robbing woman, 93, collecting her pension at Cork post office
Young mother jailed for unprovoked knife attack in Cork City that left victim scarred for life Young mother jailed for unprovoked knife attack in Cork City that left victim scarred for life
cork business
Garda injured in Youghal bypass road collision remains in 'serious but stable' condition

Garda injured in Youghal bypass road collision remains in 'serious but stable' condition

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more