Dell opens new €2m Customer Solutions Centre in Ovens 

Dell Technologies Ireland has officially opened a new €2m Customer Solution Centre in Cork that will provide data-driven concept testing and expertise for businesses.

The state-of-the-art centre is one of 15 globally and is located at the company’s campus in Ovens.

It will provide unique ‘proof-of-concept’ testing for businesses and organisations using datasets and workloads, which will allow them to evaluate new technologies and solutions before going live.

The centre will also showcase the latest in enterprise technology and explore topics such as cybersecurity, hybrid work and digital transformation.

The €2m investment in the Cork centre is supported by IDA Ireland, and builds on three campuses in Cherrywood, Cork and Limerick which have made Ireland a global hub for Dell Technologies.

“In today’s data-driven world, there is a growing demand amongst businesses and organisations to explore new technologies and make sure they meet their business needs,” said Aongus Hegarty, President of International Markets with Dell Technologies.