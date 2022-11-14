Garda injured in Youghal bypass road collision remains in 'serious but stable' condition

GARDAÍ are continuing to investigate the serious road traffic collision that occurred eastbound on the N25 at the Youghal bypass on Sunday evening.

A Garda member injured in the incident remains in a serious but stable condition.

It's understood they were assisting a motorist whose vehicle had broken down when their unmarked Garda vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

The Youghal bypass on the N25 has reopened.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 Youghal bypass, just before the interchange at Clashadonna, between 6.40pm - 7pm on Sunday evening 13th November, 2022 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"In particular, Gardaí are keen to speak to any driver that may have observed the broken down vehicle and stationary Garda car.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

Cork East TD James O'Connor said: “People are very upset to hear that a member of An Garda Síochána has been injured in the line of duty,” he said.

“Certainly, all of us, our thoughts are with the guard and his family, with the local members of An Garda Síochána and the emergency services who were attending the scene last night as well,” the Fianna Fáil TD continued.