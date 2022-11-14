Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 19:28

Bail refused for two men accused of attacking and robbing woman, 93, collecting her pension at Cork post office

Damian Fitzgerald,34, of Inniscarra Road, Fairhill, Cork, and 32-year-old Damian Long who is formerly of Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork, and presently of no fixed address were both arrested and charged with carrying out the robbery last Wednesday November 9 at Charlemont Tce, Wellington Road, Cork.

A 93-year-old woman who collected her pension at her local post office in Cork was knocked to the ground and dragged along by two attackers who robbed her, it was alleged as two men were brought before Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher objected to bail being granted to them.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said there was strong evidence in support of the charges and the gardaí feared the defendants might commit other serious offences if granted bail.

The detective alleged that the 93-year-old woman was walking along Wellington Road just after four o’clock in the afternoon of November 9 after collecting her pension at St Luke’s Post Office when two men came up behind her and grabbed her handbag.

The woman was knocked to the ground by the two men and dragged along the ground as she tried to hang on to her handbag before her assailants managed to pull it from her grasp and make off with the bag which contained her pension as well as her mobile phone and her house keys, the detective testified. He added that there was strong evidence against the accused, including CCTV footage.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, represented the two accused, and indicated they that they would show up for their trial if granted bail and sign on at their local garda stations if required and would comply with any other conditions.

After hearing all of the evidence, Judge Olann Kelleher said he would not grant bail to the two accused and remanded them in custody to appear in court on next Monday, by way of video link from prison, to allow time for the prosecution to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

