Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 15:03

Man accused of assault causing harm to two bar staff at Douglas pub remanded on bail

Prosecuting the case, Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí had no objection to the accused man being released on bail with particular conditions.
Man accused of assault causing harm to two bar staff at Douglas pub remanded on bail

File image of The Briar Rose, Douglas Road, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

Two bar staff working at The Briar Rose in Douglas were attacked by a man wielding a knife on Saturday night and now a man accused of assault causing harm to both of them has appeared before Cork District Court.

43-year-old David White of Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Declan O’Dwyer and charged with two counts of assault causing harm to members of staff at The Briar Rose, Douglas Road, Cork, on Saturday, November 12.

The detective cautioned the accused that any reply could be given in evidence and the defendant made no reply to either charge.

Prosecuting the case, Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí had no objection to the accused man Mr White being released on bail with particular conditions.

Det Garda O’Dwyer said that gardaí were seeking that Mr White would reside at his home address at Glencurrig Park, South Douglas Road and would stay off all intoxicants as part of his bail conditions. Other conditions included a requirement to sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Togher Garda Station and provide gardaí with a mobile phone number at which he would be contactable at all times.

Det Garda O’Dwyer required that the accused would stay away from The Briar Rose and have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the two injured parties.

The defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that he had discussed the bail terms being sought by gardaí with the accused and that he undertook to abide by all conditions.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the defendant on bail until January 16 2023 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

More in this section

Century old Liberty Bar reopens with two unique new spaces  Century old Liberty Bar reopens with two unique new spaces 
UPDATED: Two men to appear in court charged in connection with Wellington Road robbery  UPDATED: Two men to appear in court charged in connection with Wellington Road robbery 
'Another woman of Ireland taken from us too soon': Stephen Teap pays tribute to Vicky Phelan  'Another woman of Ireland taken from us too soon': Stephen Teap pays tribute to Vicky Phelan 
cork court
<p>Andrew Healy (45), of Garrane Darra, Wilton, Co Cork, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to 16 counts of sexually assaulting the child on various dates between 1992 and 2009. </p>

Cork security guard who sexually abused his sister for nearly two decades is jailed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more