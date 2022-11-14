Newly refurbished Edel House officially opened

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has officially opened the newly refurbished Edel House in Cork city providing modern accommodation and a wide range of supports to women and children who are homeless.

Edel House, Good Shepherd Cork’s emergency shelter for women and children, has undergone a €7.5 million redevelopment providing residents with a bespoke environment, including ensuite single rooms and one and two-bedroom family units.

Edel House first opened its doors in 1972 and currently provides emergency accommodation for up to 13 families and 20 single women who are homeless as well as a range of practical, emotional and therapeutic supports for women as they regain independence.

Funding of €7.5 million was provided for the project by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, through Cork City Council.

The first phase of the redevelopment project involved the construction of the new adjoining building, which was completed in April 2021. Phase two of the project included the refurbishment of the existing building which was completed in May of this year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin applauded the collaboration between Good Shepherd and the statutory agencies, the City Council, and other bodies in the sector.

“I am delighted to be here at this significant milestone for the service, to recognise the important and difficult work that is done by everyone in this building, including the staff and those in emergency accommodation here,” Mr Martin said.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, recognised the support that Edel House has provided to women, children and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness by addressing the root causes of homelessness and exclusion and providing an essential service to some of the most vulnerable citizens in the city.

CEO of Good Shepherd Cork, Allison Aldred, said: “In the current homelessness crisis, there can be no more fitting way to mark our 50th year than by opening this considerably expanded and re-developed emergency shelter where we are delighted to be able to provide modern, dignified accommodation and a wide range of supports to women and children who are homeless.”

She extended her thanks to the funders for the resources to expand the scale and scope of services and to the staff for their dedication and commitment to their work.